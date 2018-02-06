Grand Saline police arrest 2 after chase through three counties

Grand Saline police made two arrests on Sunday after a chase through several counties.



Grand Saline Police Department posted on Tuesday that two people were arrested on Sunday after fleeing an officer. The officer attempted to make a stop on a vehicle, police say, but the driver drove away instead of pulling over.



The driver drove down city streets, county roads, and highways from Grand Saline to Tyler through Van Zandt, Wood and Smith counties, according to police officials.

Both occupants of the vehicle were wanted on pardon and parole warrants, and both were taken into custody. One of the individuals had been wanted for over a year, police say, and is facing 30 years in prison. The driver was also charged with evading.



We have reached out to police for more information about these arrests.

The Grand Saline Police say Edgewood police, Van police, Mineola police, Lindale police, Wood County Sheriff's Office, Smith County Sheriff's Office, Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, and Texas DPS along with DPS AIR1 assisted in apprehending the suspects safely.



