Smith County sheriff deputy assaulted

An East Texas deputy was injured after a physical scuffle with a suspect.

On Monday evening two Smith County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 19200 block of Rocky Lane to locate suspect Tyler Kennedy who was wanted on an outstanding warrant for endangering a child.

"Once they arrived to the location, they entered the residence, encountered Kennedy; he resisted [and] there was a scuffle between the two deputies and Kennedy," said Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith. "At which point one of the deputies, Josh Cox, one of our patrol deputies, hand went through a plate glass window."



Smith said Deputy Cox was cut severely by the glass but is doing okay.

"I just talked to him earlier; he's pretty sore today but other than that due to the quick actions by Deputy McClanahan who was there with him applying the immediate first aid he needed [...] he was able to get the bleeding stopped until EMS could get there," he said.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division were called out to assist with the incident.

"Our Criminal Investigation Division was called out and went there to do an investigation and upon doing a preliminary investigation decided to file charges on Tyler Kennedy for aggravated assault on a public servant," he said.

Smith said EMS responded quickly and was able to provide a tourniquet. But in the future deputies will have the kit at their side.

"It just so happens that last week we had ordered 70 tourniquets for our individual patrol deputies to carry on their belt; they haven't been issued yet but we have the training in place for them to be able to properly utilize them. They will be being issued very soon," he said.

Deputy Cox is off duty until he fully recovers.

