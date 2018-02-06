Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of ETX

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of ETX.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lindale TX, Hideaway TX, Hawkins TX until 5:00 PM CST pic.twitter.com/ybuXUj4iLw — NWS Shreveport (@NWSShreveport) February 6, 2018

The National Weather Service has issued the warning for Smith, Upshur, and Wood counties until 5 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 5PM for portions of Smith, Wood and Upshur Counties. The storm is moving NE at 45 mph. Hail near 1 Inch in diameter is possible along with gusty winds and very heavy rainfall. Please stay alert. pic.twitter.com/J9lsRl5EU7 — Katie Vossler (@KatieVKLTV) February 6, 2018

This story will continue to update.

