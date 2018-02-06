Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of ETX - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of ETX

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of ETX.

The National Weather Service has issued the warning for Smith, Upshur, and Wood counties until 5 p.m.

This story will continue to update.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly