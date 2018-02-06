National Signing Day: Who 'early signed', who to watch for on Wednesday

For the first time ever, high school seniors had the opportunity to take advantage of an early signing period this past December. Numerous East Texas football standouts ended up signing a National Letter of Intent effectively ending their recruiting process.



Those names are as follows:



Tre Allison- John Tyler linebacker signed with Syracuse

DeKalen Goodson- John Tyler defensive end signed with Houston

Chance Amie- Tyler Lee quarterback signed with Syracuse

Hunter Brabham- Hughes Springs defensive end signed with Army

Kris Dike- Van offensive lineman signed with TCU

Chasen Hines- Marshall offensive lineman signed with LSU

Kameron King Marshall offensive lineman signed with Southern Miss.

Marje Smith- Marshall athlete signed with Baylor

Chris Kessler- Longview kicker signed with Texas State

DeMarvion Overshown- Arp safety signed with Texas

Jonathan Shepherd- Kilgore wide receiver signed with Oklahoma State

Q Borders- San Augustine wide receiver signed with SFA

JaTerius Evans- Center safety signed with SFA

While that list is very impressive, even more talented players from the region will sign on Wednesday during the traditional National Signing Day. Remember, nothing is official until the National Letter of Intent is sent to the university. Below, however, is a list of athletes and the school they are expected to sign with on Wednesday.



Jacourtney Calvin- Lufkin defensive end committed to Texas State

Drake Centers- Tatum offensive lineman committed to Texas Southern

Jeremiah Davis- Lufkin defensive back committed to SFA

Trae Hall- Henderson quarterback committed with New Mexico

Keaontay Ingram- Carthage running back committed to Texas

Dewaylon Ingram- Carthage wide receiver undecided

Dee Bowens- Carthage wide receiver committed to Sam Houston State

Malik Jackson- Lufkin wide receiver committed to Louisiana Monroe

Isaiah Phillips- Lufkin wide receiver committed to Louisiana Monroe

Gary Wiley- Pine Tree defensive end/outside linebacker committed to SMU

Tyree Wilson- West Rusk defensive end committed to Texas A&M

DaRyan Williams- Nacogdoches defensive back committed to SFA



