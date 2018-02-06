Suspected serial burglar captured by Mount Pleasant PD, assisted by Predictive Crime Analytics

Grand Saline police made arrests on Sunday after a chase through several counties.More >>
The Palestine Police Department says they are currently investigating a report of an improper relationship between an educator and a student.More >>
Gregg County Crime Stoppers has asked for the public's help identifying the women shown in a surveillance video from Longview Mall.More >>
The Henderson County Fire Marshal's Office has arrested two people in connection with a string of possible arsons in the Cherokee Shores subdivision.More >>
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of ETX. The National Weather Service has issued the warning for Smith, Upshur, and Wood counties until 5 p.m. This story will continue to update. Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.More >>
