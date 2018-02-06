Suspected serial burglar captured by Mount Pleasant PD, assisted by Predictive Crime Analytics

Mount Pleasant Police announced that they have arrested a suspected serial burglar.



Police say they arrested 23-year-old Jaceon Martin of Mount Pleasant for a series of commercial burglaries that occurred in January. The suspect was featured in a prior press release from police, asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. During the burglaries the suspect was seen on video inside a business wearing a “Batman” logo hoodie.

Police say that a crime analyst assisting with the cases provided detectives and patrol officers a predictive analysis to help officers locate the suspect. Chief Wayne Isbell notes that this is not a new program; there are several that are in used by the department.

Predictive Crime Analytics, police say, looks at multiple overlapping data sets to determine correlations between crime and factors such as weather patterns, housing, transit conditions, reported crimes, scene and evidence patterns, traffic and pedestrian contacts and other factors. They say that while not all of these factors might be considered relevant, the capacity of the analytic review offers intelligence and predictability of possible suspects and an area where a future crime may occur.

Chief Isbell says that an analytic review does not always pay off but in this situation it did. The MPPD analyst was spot-on which helped get the suspect, Isbell says.

Martin was located Monday night around 11:30 while officers were monitoring the target area. A patrol officer spotted a suspicious person and contacted Martin, police say. After his detention and arrest for unrelated offenses, detectives were called in. Evidence discovered led to a search warrant at 326 Martin Luther King at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Isbell says that Martin was booked into the Titus County Jail on 4-counts of Burglary of a Building, each a State Jail Felony. His bond has not been set.



