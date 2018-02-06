Isolated storms bring hail to portions of East Texas

Showers and a few isolated thunderstorms are occurring across portions of East Texas.

The isolated storm over southwest sections of Smith County has been producing dime- to nickel-sized hail over the last few minutes. The movement is toward the northeast at 45 mph. This storm could be near Tyler, Whitehouse, Bullard, Noonday, Chapel Hill and the Winona area within the next several minutes. Marble size hail falling at this time over portions of South Tyler.

