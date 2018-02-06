Lightning leaves hole in roof, homeowner felt electricity go through arm

Fire crews responded to a report of a house struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.

Flint/Gresham fire department responding to the 1500 block of Chaparrel Run in Cooks Crossing subdivision.

The strike left a small hole in the roof of the home.

The homeowner tells KLTV she was sitting at her computer when the lightning strike occurred and she felt the electricity in her arm. She says she did not need to go the hospital for treatment.

The house did not catch fire. The homeowner says BioFoam was used in the attic, which is flame retardant.

The homeowner tells KLTV they have only been in the house for two years. They do have insurance to repair the damage.

