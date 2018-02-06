Kilgore man pleads guilty to federal meth charge

A Kilgore man arrested in December on federal methamphetamine charges pleaded guilty in court Monday.

Federal court records show Leshore Sheffield, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute in Judge John Love’s courtroom.

According to the indictment, Sheffield distributed more than 50 grams of meth in Gregg County on Feb. 24 and April 14 of 2016.

He faces between 10 years to life on the charges. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

