Longview resident escapes fire that burned two vehicles, two motorcycles, melted siding of home

One East Texan managed to escape the flames of a fury fire at a residence in Longview.

According to the City of Longview, crews responded Tuesday to a residential fire on the 1700 block of Buckner Street.

Upon arrival, crews found two vehicles, two motorcycles, and furniture on fire underneath a carport.

Officials say the fire had melted siding of the home, but the fire was contained before the flames fully engulfed the structure.

At least one person was home at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported.

At this time, authorities determined the cause of the fire was due to discarded ashes that had been placed in a trash can.

