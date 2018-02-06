Smith County deputy injured after being pushed through window while apprehending suspect

A Smith County Sheriff's Office deputy received a severe laceration when he was shoved through a window while trying to apprehend a suspect.

The sheriff's office says one man is in custody in connection with the incident.

About 6:30 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to the 19200 block of Rocky Lane to locate Tyler Shane Kennedy, who had an outstanding warrant for endangering a child.

The sheriff's office says that just moments after they arrived, Kennedy began fighting with deputies.

During the incident, Deputy Joshua Cox was injured when he was shoved through a window. Cox received a severe laceration to his left wrist and palm area.

Deputies had to use a tourniquet to control the bleeding. Cox was then transported to a hospital.

Kennedy was booked into the Smith County Jail on the outstanding warrant.

Detectives also obtained an arrest warrant for Kennedy for aggravated assault on a public servant. That warrant was signed by Judge Jack Skeen Jr. with bond set at $750,000.

The sheriff's office says Cox was treated and later released from the hospital.

