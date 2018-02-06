Kilgore gender reveal is right on target

Bailea Curry and Jesse McGregor embrace after Jesse learned his wish for a daughter was coming true. (Source: Mallory Cook)

Gender reveals are a special moment these days, and parents often find out in unique ways what they are having.

Some reveals, however, are a little more “Texas” than others.

Mallory Cook sent KLTV a video she recorded of her cousin’s gender reveal party in Kilgore this past Saturday.

Cook said her cousins, Bailea Curry and Jesse McGregor, of Kilgore, are expecting their second child.

Guests at the party were asked to predict the gender of the baby. Mom Bailea said either one would be a blessing, but dad Jesse said he wanted a baby girl.

The couple already has a son.

Jesse made this shot from the back porch of a Kilgore home during the party, revealing a pink explosion.

Jesse was right on target.

Family members said Jesse was overwhelmed that his wish for a daughter was coming true.

