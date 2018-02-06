Car wreck blocks northbound lane of Fourth Street in Longview - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

By Iris Rios, Productora de Contenido Digital
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

Crews are responding to a wreck that is backing up traffic along Fourth Street in Longview.

According to Longview police, the wreck is at the 3800 block of Fourth Street.

At this time, at least one northbound lane is blocked off.

Injuries have not been reported.

