Palestine police investigating report of improper relationship between educator and student

The Palestine Police Department says they are currently investigating a report of an improper relationship between an educator and a student.

The department confirmed with KLTV Tuesday that they are investigating the report and the alleged improper relationship that took place at Palestine High School.

Palestine ISD Director of Public Relations, Larissa Loveless, tells KLTV they are working with the Palestine Police Department during the investigation and are also conducting an internal investigation into the allegations.

Loveless confirms that the allegations were brought to the administration's attention late last week. The employee was placed on administrative leave and will continue to be on leave during the investigation.

