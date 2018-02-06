Palestine police arrest teacher in connection with improper relationship with student

The Palestine Police Department has arrested a woman in connection with an investigation into an improper relationship between an educator and a student.

After obtaining an arrest warrant, Palestine PD Detectives arrested Samantha Woolverton, 32, at her home on Tuesday. Woolverton has been transported to the Anderson County jail and booked on the charge of Improper Relationship between Educator and Student, a second-degree felony.

The department confirmed with KLTV Tuesday morning that they are investigating the report and the alleged improper relationship that took place at Palestine High School.

Palestine ISD Director of Public Relations, Larissa Loveless, tells KLTV they are working with the Palestine Police Department during the investigation and are also conducting an internal investigation into the allegations.

Loveless confirmed to KLTV that the allegations were brought to the administration's attention late last week. The employee was placed on administrative leave and will continue to be on leave during the investigation.

Palestine police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.