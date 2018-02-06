Mineola woman accused of exposing child to meth

Deputies with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Mineola woman after her 18-month-old child tested positive for methamphetamine exposure.

Mysti Forrest Mitchell, 25, is charged with state-jail felony child endangerment. She was arrested on the charge on Feb. 1 and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

According to an arrest affidavit released Monday, a CPS report stated the child tested positive for meth on Dec. 1. An investigating deputy reported reading a form which stated Mitchell had taken marijuana and meth on Dec. 6 but the child was in foster care when that happened.

The deputy reached out to Mitchell on Jan. 26 to set up an interview and one was scheduled for Jan. 29. However, Mitchell did not show up for the interview. The affidavit, which was signed on Feb. 1, stated Mitchell never called the deputy back.

