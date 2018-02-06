Two arrested in connection with string of Henderson County possible arsons

The Henderson County Fire Marshal's Office has arrested two people in connection with a string of possible arsons in the Cherokee Shores subdivision.

Henderson County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg said after a long investigation into multiple fires in Cherokee Shores they obtained two arrest warrants for Tommy Lee Turner, 30, and Haley Lyhn Skaggs, 25, for arson of a habitation. They were both booked into the Henderson County Jail.

Renberg said Turner and Skaggs have been charged with one arson fire but are believed to be responsible for numerous abandoned home fires in Cherokee Shores. He said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely to follow.

Turner and Skaggs are being investigated for several burglaries and theft of copper cases as well.

