95-year-old volunteer continues to give back

United States Senators last night unanimously approved “Kari’s Law,” legislation that will require multi-line telephone systems to allow direct-dialing of 911 services.More >>
United States Senators last night unanimously approved “Kari’s Law,” legislation that will require multi-line telephone systems to allow direct-dialing of 911 services.More >>
The Palestine Police Department says they are currently investigating a report of an improper relationship between an educator and a student.More >>
The Palestine Police Department says they are currently investigating a report of an improper relationship between an educator and a student.More >>
Deputies with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Mineola woman after her 18-month-old child tested positive for methamphetamine exposure.More >>
Deputies with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Mineola woman after her 18-month-old child tested positive for methamphetamine exposure.More >>
Actor and two-time Academy Award winner, Denzel Washington, was recently recognized for his contributions toward raising awareness around the world about the value of debate education at Wiley College in Marshall.More >>
Actor and two-time Academy Award winner, Denzel Washington, was recently recognized for his contributions toward raising awareness around the world about the value of debate education at Wiley College in Marshall.More >>