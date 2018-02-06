Tuesday's Weather: Showers and a few thunderstorms by afternoon. High temperature 53

Good Tuesday morning, East Texas! Grab those umbrellas. Cloudy with light rain and drizzle this morning and temperatures dropping into the 40s. The light rain and drizzle will stick around through at least midday. Temperatures today will be in the 40s and lower 50s all day. More showers and a few thundershowers will develop by afternoon and early evening with rain chances continuing through early tomorrow morning. Rain ends early tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies through tomorrow afternoon. Expect breezy north winds and highs barely reaching 50 degrees by Wednesday afternoon. Sunshine returns Thursday and part of Friday with temperatures slowly warming through the upper 50s and into the lower 60s by the end of the work week. Chances for rain return to the forecast late Friday and increase into the weekend with likely showers and a few thundershowers both Saturday and Sunday.

