Chocolate-strawberry trifles by Mama Steph

Here's an easy dessert...easy enough for people who never cook to make! The flavor of chocolate and strawberry are a classic Valentine's Day combo.

Chocolate-strawberry trifles



Chocolate pudding

frozen sliced strawberries, thawed

pound cake, broken into chunks

whipped cream

Layer the ingredients in a pretty glass or Mason jar:

Bottom layer: cake

Then top with some pudding

Then some berries and juice

Then whipped cream.

Repeat ending with a generous dollop of whipped cream. Enjoy!