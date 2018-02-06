Chocolate-strawberry trifles by Mama Steph

Here's an easy dessert...easy enough for people who never cook to make! The flavor of chocolate and strawberry are a classic Valentine's Day combo.
Chocolate-strawberry trifles
Chocolate pudding
frozen sliced strawberries, thawed
pound cake, broken into chunks
whipped cream
Layer the ingredients in a pretty glass or Mason jar:
Bottom layer: cake
Then top with some pudding
Then some berries and juice
Then whipped cream.
Repeat ending with a generous dollop of whipped cream. Enjoy!
105 West Ferguson Street
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 597-5588
publicfile@kltv.com
(903) 597-5588EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.