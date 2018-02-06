Chocolate-strawberry trifles by Mama Steph - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Chocolate-strawberry trifles by Mama Steph

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Here's an easy dessert...easy enough for people who never cook to make! The flavor of chocolate and strawberry are a classic Valentine's Day combo. 

Chocolate-strawberry trifles

Chocolate  pudding
frozen sliced strawberries, thawed
pound cake, broken into chunks
whipped cream

Layer the ingredients in a pretty glass or Mason jar:

Bottom layer: cake

Then top with some pudding
Then some berries and juice

Then whipped cream.

Repeat ending with a generous dollop of whipped cream. Enjoy!

