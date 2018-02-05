Smith County Fire Marshal to investigate house fire

Several East Texas fire departments are working to put a house fire out in the Eastern part of Smith County.

According to those at the Smith County Sheriff's Office, the fire is burning a home on the 9000 block of County Road 226.

The call came in a little after 8 pm Monday night.

Power lines were also reportedly down around the house.

Jackson Heights fire officials tell us, everyone made it out safely and there were no injuries.

Chapel Hill, Jackson Heights and Arp responded to the scene.

No word what caused the fire.

The Smith County Fire Marshal is investigating.

The house is considered a loss.

