Crews responding to school bus wreck at W. Gentry, N. Palace

Tyler police and Tyler ISD police are currently responding to a wreck at West Gentry Parkway and North Palace Avenue.
According to Tyler police records, crews responded at about 5:17 p.m. to the 800 block of W. Gentry Parkway. The wreck involved a Tyler ISD school bus, a small car, and a pickup truck. Tyler ISD Bus 11 was headed northbound on Gentry approaching the Palace intersection when the wreck happened.
One northbound lane of Gentry has been closed until wreckers can remove the two smaller vehicles.
No word yet on any injuries and whether any students were present on the bus.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.
105 West Ferguson Street
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 597-5588
publicfile@kltv.com
(903) 597-5588EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.