VIDEO: 4 women shown stealing from Longview Sephora, police seeking identities

Gregg County Crime Stoppers has asked for the public's help identifying the women shown in a surveillance video from Longview Mall.

According to officials, four women entered JC Penney in the mall together, entering the Sephora shop within the store. The women are shown openly stealing items from the shelves and stuffing them into their clothing and bags.

The women stole at least $4,000 worth of perfume and other merchandise, police say.

Shane McCarter with Longview PD says the women are believed to have left together in a gray 4-door Infiniti QX80.

Anyone who has information about these women is asked to call Longview Police or, to remain anonymous, call 903-236-7867.



