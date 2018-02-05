Henderson County sheriff: Food-service worker provided inmate tobacco, sexual activity

Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Eustace woman who worked at the jail through a third-party vendor and is accused of smuggling tobacco in for an inmate and also charged with sex-related crimes.

Rhonda Ledawn Ballew, 47, is charged with two counts of violating civil rights of a person in custody/improper sexual contact and one count of prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said on Jan. 30, his office received information that Ballew, who worked for a vendor which provides meal service at the jail, may be bringing substances into the facility. He said she was found that day to be inside the jail with tobacco and was arrested.

Hillhouse said they determined Ballew had brought the tobacco in for an inmate, which is a crime.

Ballew posted a $4,500 bond on Jan. 31 but was arrested again on Friday, after a further investigation showed Ballew had committed the sexual contact crimes.

Hillhouse would not comment further on the sexual crime and said the case will be sent to the DA’s office.

