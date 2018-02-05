18-month-old girl taken to Dallas hospital after shot in Henderson County home

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says a child was injured by a gun on Monday morning.



Hillhouse says an 18-month-old girl was shot in her face. He says the shooting occurred at 11:30 a.m. on Albany Drive in the Payne Springs area.



After the child was injured, she was taken to the hospital in Gun Barrel City, and was then transferred to Children's Hospital in Dallas.

Hillhouse says the girl does appear to be "ok," and was not able to disclose who the shooter was. The sheriff's office is investigating, along with the DA's office and CPS, as well as the Child Advocacy Center.

Hillhouse says a small-caliber firearm was found and is believed to be the weapon that shot the child.



