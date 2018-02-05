Man arrested by Marshall police after fleeing destructive Whataburger scuffle

Marshall police say they have arrested a man in connection with an incident at a fast food restaurant.



On Monday, James Rashard Singleton, 25, surrendered to detectives at the Marshall Police Department, just before noon, officials say. This was in connection to an incident that he was involved in on Saturday.

Singleton entered the Whataburger on Victory Drive in Marshall at approximately 3:55 a.m. on Saturday, February 3. They say he attempted to fight with another person inside Whataburger, and a Marshall officer, who was working security at the restaurant, attempted to apprehend Singleton.



A Harrison County Sheriff's Office deputy was also in the restaurant during the incident, and assisted the officer. Singleton resisted the authorities and during a scuffle with officers, broke a window in the restaurant. He then fled the scene.



The officer and deputy suffered minor cuts during the incident. They were both treated on the scene by Marshall EMS.

Singleton was booked into the Harrison County Jail where he is charged with Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest and Evading Arrest.



