Disturbing child porn video circulating social media, ETX officials say do not share

Marshall Police:

The Marshall Police Department is warning the public about a disturbing video that is being shared on social media nationwide, including here in East Texas. The video is child pornography and law enforcement agencies across the country are working to find the origin of the video. Sharing the video is against the law and every time a person shares it, they are committing child pornography distribution.

We understand that people are sharing this because they mean well and want the person to be arrested, but anyone who shares this is committing a felony.

The video could also have viruses attached. Please do not post this video anywhere else or encourage others to share it. Here are some tips about what to do if someone sends you the video: - Delete it immediately; do not forward (share) the video. If caught sharing it, you could be charged with distributing child pornography. - Report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The summary of the video message may say something to the effect of the sender wanting the video to go viral. This should be seen as a red flag. Generally, viral videos will appear on your timeline, not in a private message. More to the point, wanting a video of this nature to go “viral” is not only against the law, but absolutely disgusting.

Remember, it also is never a good idea to open a message from someone you do not know.

Reports about this crime should be submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children via their 24-hour hotline 1-800-843-5678. Reports can also be submitted on the center’s website, www.missingkids.com through the Cyber Tip Line.

Do NOT send the video to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s Facebook page or Facebook Messenger.