Multiple crews on scene of large grass fire on SH 259 in Rusk County

By Iris Rios, Productora de Contenido Digital
Source: Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department Facebook Source: Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department Facebook
RUSK COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Multiple crews are responding to a large grass fire in Rusk County.

According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer fire department along with Rusk county rescue, Henderson fire dept, and New London, are on the scene of an approximately 10-12 acre grass fire.

At this time injuries are unknown, but authorities are reminding residents of the active burn ban in the area.

