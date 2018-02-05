Identity released of woman killed in Gregg County weekend fire

Officials have released the name of the woman killed in a fatal grass fire on Friday.

Syble Alexander, 95, was killed Friday, Feb. 2 in the 900 block of Maxey Road in Longview.

Alexander was the former secretary to former Gregg County Judge Henry Atkinson.

The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, Longview Fire Department, and Judson Metro Fire Department responded around 4:30 p.m.

The fire has been ruled accidental. Alexander was outside burning when she was killed.

Funeral services for Alexander have been scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Feb. 5 from 6-8 p.m. at Rader Funeral Home.

