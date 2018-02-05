Rusk County now under burn ban

Officials have released the name of the woman killed in a fatal structure fire on Friday.More >>
Officials have released the name of the woman killed in a fatal structure fire on Friday.More >>
The Marshall Police Department is warning the public about a disturbing video that is being shared on social media nationwide, including here in East Texas.More >>
The Marshall Police Department is warning the public about a disturbing video that is being shared on social media nationwide, including here in East Texas.More >>
Multiple crews are responding to a large grass fire in Rusk County.More >>
Multiple crews are responding to a large grass fire in Rusk County.More >>
In the wake of an armed robbery that occurred in Henderson on Jan. 13, the East Texas Professional Credit Union is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.More >>
In the wake of an armed robbery that occurred in Henderson on Jan. 13, the East Texas Professional Credit Union is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.More >>