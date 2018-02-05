Rusk County now under burn ban - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Rusk County now under burn ban

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
RUSK COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Rusk County is now under a burn ban.

Rusk County commissioner’s court approved the unconditional ban during their meeting Monday morning.

Please refrain from all outdoor burning.

