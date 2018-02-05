Whitehouse woman arrested after attacking deputy, concealing drugs

A Whitehouse woman was arrested over the weekend after she became irate during a traffic stop and attacked a deputy.

Julie Ann Brown, 45, was discovered by a Smith County Sheriff's Deputy, parked in an unlit area on Highway 271 and the Loop 323 extension.

According to Darrell Coslin, with the Smith County Sheriff's Office, Brown and another person were discovered sitting in the vehicle around 10 p.m. on Saturday. The deputy approached the vehicle and stated that Brown appeared nervous. Brown refused to get out of the vehicle. According to the arrest warrant, Brown became irate and pushed the deputy in the chest while attempting to get her drivers license back.

The officer then reportedly tried again to get her to get out of the vehicle, she started her car and put in drive. The deputy was able to stop Brown from fleeing the scene and was able to put her vehicle back in park.

A search of the vehicle after Brown was placed under arrest uncovered drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

Brown was placed under arrest and taken to the Smith County Jail. Her passenger was released at the scene.

Upon arrival at the jail, the deputy asked Brown if she was concealing any more drugs. She responded, no. While being searched inside the jail, officials discovered K2 on her body.

Brown is charged with assault on a public servant, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, resist arrest, search or transport, and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

She is currently in the Smith County Jail. Her bonds total $12,755.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.