LIVE: Symbolic flight on new runway at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport

A symbolic take-off is now underway at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport on runway 4/22, now the longest runway in Tyler.

More airlines could soon be on the way to Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

Back in August of 2015, Airport manager Davis Dickson said the five-phase project would have the runway closed for the next year, but that a re-build was critical for the almost 70-year-old runway.

In Sept. of 2017, the City of Tyler accepted a $10.2 million grant to be used in the final phase of the airport's runway rehabilitation project.

Dickson says a longer runway could attract larger planes to serve longer routes, and the airport could soon see more direct flights to popular destinations once the runway rehabilitation project is complete.

"It just enhances the capability of the airport to be able to handle larger aircrafts. It can also accommodate aircrafts that need longer stage length," Dickson said in Sept. of 2017.

Phase 4 construction of the intersection of Runway 4/22 and Runway 13/31 is scheduled to begin May 1, 2018.

The runway is scheduled to be completed by November of 2018.

