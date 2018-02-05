Identity released of pedestrian struck, killed by two vehicles in Tyler

The identity of the pedestrian, struck and killed by two vehicles, in Tyler, has been released.

Dammon Spencer, 18, of Tyler was killed Sunday when he was struck by two vehicles while crossing the loop.

Police responded to the 2600 block of WNW Loop 323 just before 7:30 p.m.

Spencer was believed to be crossing the loop from south to north and not in the intersection. He was struck by an eastbound vehicle in the center lane and was struck again by a second vehicle that was not able to stop in time, according to police.

The victim was transported to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital by EMS where he was pronounced deceased from his injuries.

This case remains under investigation.

