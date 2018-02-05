Numerous Longview residents assist in arrest of car burglar

Several Longview residents are to thank for the arrest of a car burglar over the weekend.

Frederick Eugene Williams, 39, of Longview, reportedly burglarized a vehicle in the 3,000 block of Estes Parkway on Saturday, around 11 a.m.

Williams entered a vehicle and took a cell phone, according to police, but was observed by the victim.

The victim followed Williams and soon was assisted by numerous other citizens attempting to help.

Longview police arrived on scene and arrested Williams.

The victim's property was recovered.

Williams is currently in the Gregg County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

