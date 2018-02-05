Suspect in custody after stabbing at Tyler American Legion building

Police are investigating a late-night stabbing at the American Legion building in north Tyler.

Around 11:50 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to 1724 North Gaston Avenue, where they found a man who had been stabbed twice in the abdomen.

According to a news release, the victim and witnesses told officers the an argument turned violent over how to run the establishment.

The suspect, Richard Lamon Evaige, is accused of pulling a knife and stabbing the victim. Police say he left the scene, but was later taken into custody at his home.

Evaige was booked into the Smith County Jail for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The victim treated at East Texas Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.