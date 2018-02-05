Monday's Weather: Partly cloudy and near average. Afternoon high temperatures in the upper 50s

Good Monday morning, East Texas! A chilly start with temperatures in the 30s this morning. Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon with light winds becoming south and southeast. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees this afternoon. Clouds increase tomorrow with a chance for a few light showers off and on throughout the day and afternoon temperatures once again near 60 degrees. The most likely chance for rain will come late tomorrow evening and overnight into early Wednesday morning. Expect some heavier showers and even a few thunderstorms along a cold front. Rain will gradually end through the afternoon Wednesday. Mostly cloudy Wednesday afternoon with temperatures only reaching near 50 degrees. Temperatures drop to near freezing by early Thursday morning. A little more sunshine Thursday with temperatures back to near average in the upper 50s before cloud cover increases again Friday afternoon and more rain chances arrive for the weekend.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.