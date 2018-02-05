Monday's Weather: Partly cloudy and near average. Afternoon high temperatures in the upper 50s

Grassroots We the People Director, JoAnn Fleming, spoke today in regards to the internal audit that found eight prosecutors violated internal policy.More >>
Grassroots We the People Director, JoAnn Fleming, spoke today in regards to the internal audit that found eight prosecutors violated internal policy.More >>
ETMC: As Elmer G. Ellis, president/CEO of the East Texas Medical Center Regional Healthcare System (ETMC), looks toward retirement on Feb. 28, he also will be honored for 50 years of service to ETMC.More >>
ETMC: As Elmer G. Ellis, president/CEO of the East Texas Medical Center Regional Healthcare System (ETMC), looks toward retirement on Feb. 28, he also will be honored for 50 years of service to ETMC.More >>
The identity of the pedestrian, struck and killed by two vehicles, in Tyler, has been released.More >>
The identity of the pedestrian, struck and killed by two vehicles, in Tyler, has been released.More >>
Several Longview residents are to thank for the arrest of a car burglar over the weekend.More >>
Several Longview residents are to thank for the arrest of a car burglar over the weekend.More >>
Police are investigating a late-night stabbing at the American Legion building in north Tyler.More >>
Police are investigating a late-night stabbing at the American Legion building in north Tyler.More >>