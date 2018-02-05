Groveton native Lane Johnson helps Eagles win Super Bowl

There were numerous East Texas connections in Super Bowl LII. Groveton native and former Kilgore Ranger Lane Johnson helped the Eagles defeat the Patriots 41-33.



A starting right tackle for Philadelphia, Johnson and the organization claim their first Lombardi Trophy. Meanwhile, John Tyler Product Greg Ward Jr., who is a rookie wide receiver on the Eagles practice squad, will also receive a championship ring.



