Groveton native Lane Johnson helps Eagles win Super Bowl

Groveton, TX (KLTV) -

There were numerous East Texas connections in Super Bowl LII. Groveton native and former Kilgore Ranger Lane Johnson helped the Eagles defeat the Patriots 41-33.

A starting right tackle for Philadelphia, Johnson and the organization claim their first Lombardi Trophy. Meanwhile, John Tyler Product Greg Ward Jr., who is a rookie wide receiver on the Eagles practice squad, will also receive a championship ring.

