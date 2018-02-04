18-year-old pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Tyler

From Tyler Police Department

On Sunday, February 04, 2018 at 7:22 p.m., Tyler Police responded to the 2600 block of the WNW Loop 323 on a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle.

An 18 year-old B/M was believed to be crossing the loop from south to north and not in the intersection. He was struck by an eastbound vehicle in the center lane and was again struck by a second vehicle that was not able to stop in time. The victim was transported to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital by EMS where he was pronounced deceased from his injuries. The victim’s name is not being released at this time pending notification of family.

This case remains under investigation.