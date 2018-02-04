Getting the homeless back to work - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Getting the homeless back to work

Today we were dry, but rain makes a comeback in the next seven days. I'll have details about your full forecast in just a bit.  Meteorologist Jessica Faith will have your new forecast at 10.

Tonight at 10, we'll have a new report on the special election for Longview's vacant city council seat.  We'll tell you what's next since there was no clear winner from Saturday's voting.

Bob Hallmark has a new report on a program one East Texas city says is successfully putting the homeless to work.  The details at 10.


 

  • Groveton native Lane Johnson helps Eagles win Super Bowl

    Monday, February 5 2018 12:11 AM EST2018-02-05 05:11:41 GMT
    There were numerous East Texas connections in Super Bowl LII. Groveton native and former Kilgore Ranger Lane Johnson helped the Eagles defeat the Patriots 41-33. A starting right tackle for Philadelphia, Johnson and the organization claim their first Lombardi Trophy.

  • 18-year-old pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Tyler

    Sunday, February 4 2018 10:45 PM EST2018-02-05 03:45:39 GMT
    From Tyler Police Department On Sunday, February 04, 2018 at 7:22 p.m., Tyler Police responded to the 2600 block of the WNW Loop 323 on a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. An 18 year-old B/M was believed to be crossing the loop from south to north and not in the intersection.   He was struck by an eastbound vehicle in the center lane and was again struck by a second vehicle that was not able to stop in time.  The victim was transported to CHRISTUS Trinity Mothe...More >>
  • Former homeless man helping homeless workers

    Sunday, February 4 2018 8:28 PM EST2018-02-05 01:28:44 GMT
    One young man is part of an East Texas city's effort to help the homeless by putting them to work and hopes to inspire them with his story of overcoming homelessness. House of Disciples resident Josh Pair works with the city’s program to put homeless people to work picking up trash, hoping to help them regain their lives. Something he understands well, as he was once homeless."I started staying in a shed and taking showers at public parks, I was strung out and basically g...More >>
