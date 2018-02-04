Getting the homeless back to work

Today we were dry, but rain makes a comeback in the next seven days. I'll have details about your full forecast in just a bit. Meteorologist Jessica Faith will have your new forecast at 10.
Tonight at 10, we'll have a new report on the special election for Longview's vacant city council seat. We'll tell you what's next since there was no clear winner from Saturday's voting.
Bob Hallmark has a new report on a program one East Texas city says is successfully putting the homeless to work. The details at 10.
There were numerous East Texas connections in Super Bowl LII. Groveton native and former Kilgore Ranger Lane Johnson helped the Eagles defeat the Patriots 41-33. A starting right tackle for Philadelphia, Johnson and the organization claim their first Lombardi Trophy.More >>
"Too close to call." That is what officials are saying about the special election held Saturday.More >>
A collision on Interstate 20 West is slowing traffic.More >>
