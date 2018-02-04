Special election too close to call

"Too close to call." That is what officials are saying about the special election held Saturday.

Longview City officials say the special election for the District 3 City Council position will be decided on Monday when mail-in ballots are counted.

City numbers show Wray Wade has 188 votes to Lonnie Murphy's 164 votes, with mail-in votes yet to be counted.

The city council will hold a special meeting Monday to canvass the votes, according to the city's website.

The declared winner will begin serving the two years remaining of Kasha Williams' term.

Williams is stepping down as District 3 councilwoman to run for Gregg County Commissioner position.

