Collision causing traffic jam on I-20

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

A collision on Interstate 20 West is slowing traffic.

The Department of Public Safety stated that the collision is at mile marker 559 in Smith County.

There is no word on injuries or when the collision will be cleared. Use alternate routes to avoid major delays.

