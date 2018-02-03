College basketball roundup: SFA men/women fall to Lamar, special day at Angelina College

Todd Gurley's sensational turnaround season in which he ran for 13 touchdowns and caught six TD passes in the Los Angeles' Rams equally impressive reversal of fortunes earned him The Associated Press 2017 Offensive...

Todd Gurley's sensational turnaround season in which he ran for 13 touchdowns and caught six TD passes in the Los Angeles' Rams equally impressive reversal of fortunes earned him The Associated Press 2017 Offensive Player of the Year Award.

More >>