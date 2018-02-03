West Rusk standout Tyree Wilson announces he will sign with Texas A&M on National Signing Day

Wilson will sign with Texas A&M on Wednesday.

Although National Signing Day isn't what it once was thanks to the new early signing period in December, we still have numerous East Texans that will sign on the dotted line this coming Wednesday.

West Rusk star defensive end Tyree Wilson ended any speculation that he might switch from Texas A&M. The longtime verbal commit announced Saturday night on his twitter account that he will sign with the Aggies.

Wilson had 20 other Division I offers.



