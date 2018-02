Polls were open Saturday for voters to select between two candidates to fill an un-expired term for an East Texas city council position.

The vote is taking place at Longview's Broughton recreation center to fill the District 3 city council position vacated by Kasha Williams.

Wray Wade and Lonnie Murphy are running against each other for the unexpired third term.

Special elections traditionally don't receive big voter turnout, but some who live in the district say every voting opportunity is important.

Kasha Williams is running for a 'county commissioner' position and is set to step down from the council after the special election.

Early voting concluded this past Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved