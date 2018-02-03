Marshall Police Department seeks suspect in Whataburger incident

From the Marshall Police Department:
The Marshall Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the person
responsible for injuring two law enforcement officers during an altercation at a fast food
restaurant.
On Saturday, February 3, 2018 at approximately 3:55 a.m., a male subject
entered the Whataburger located at 2010 Victory Drive and attempted to fight with
another person.
A Marshall Police Officer, who was working security at the restaurant,
attempted to apprehend the subject.
A Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy was also at the
restaurant during the incident and assisted the officer.
The unidentified man resisted authorities and during a scuffle with officers, broke a window in the restaurant. The
suspect then fled the scene on foot.
The officer and deputy received minor cuts during
the incident. They were both treated on the scene by Marshall EMS.
Due to his tendency toward violence and injuries to law enforcement officers, the suspect
is believed to pose a danger to the community.
Anyone with information regarding the
identity and/or location of the subject involved in this incident is urged to contact the
Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575 or Marshall/Harrison County Crime
Stoppers at 903-935-9969.