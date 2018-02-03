Marshall Police Department seeks suspect in Whataburger incident - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Marshall Police Department seeks suspect in Whataburger incident

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Connect

From the Marshall Police Department:

The Marshall Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the person
responsible for injuring two law enforcement officers during an altercation at a fast food
restaurant.

On Saturday, February 3, 2018 at approximately 3:55 a.m., a male subject
entered the Whataburger located at 2010 Victory Drive and attempted to fight with
another person.

A Marshall Police Officer, who was working security at the restaurant,
attempted to apprehend the subject.

A Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy was also at the
restaurant during the incident and assisted the officer.

The unidentified man resisted authorities and during a scuffle with officers, broke a window in the restaurant. The
suspect then fled the scene on foot.

The officer and deputy received minor cuts during
the incident. They were both treated on the scene by Marshall EMS.


Due to his tendency toward violence and injuries to law enforcement officers, the suspect
is believed to pose a danger to the community.

Anyone with information regarding the
identity and/or location of the subject involved in this incident is urged to contact the
Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575 or Marshall/Harrison County Crime
Stoppers at 903-935-9969. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Road closure in Smith County

    Road closure in Smith County

    Saturday, February 3 2018 7:54 PM EST2018-02-04 00:54:27 GMT

    TS 110 North at County Road 427 will be shut down in Smith County for approximately 6 hours.

    More >>

    TS 110 North at County Road 427 will be shut down in Smith County for approximately 6 hours.

    More >>

  • Longview holds special election for city council

    Longview holds special election for city council

    Saturday, February 3 2018 7:37 PM EST2018-02-04 00:37:23 GMT
    Polls were open Saturday for voters to select between two candidates to fill an un-expired term for an East Texas city council position. The vote is taking place at Longview's Broughton recreation center to fill the District 3 city council position vacated by Kasha Williams. Wray Wade and Lonnie Murphy are running against each other for the unexpired third term. Special elections traditionally don't receive big voter turnout, but some who live in the district say every voting ...More >>
    Polls were open Saturday for voters to select between two candidates to fill an un-expired term for an East Texas city council position. The vote is taking place at Longview's Broughton recreation center to fill the District 3 city council position vacated by Kasha Williams. Wray Wade and Lonnie Murphy are running against each other for the unexpired third term. Special elections traditionally don't receive big voter turnout, but some who live in the district say every voting ...More >>

  • Longview homeless initiative is showing results

    Longview homeless initiative is showing results

    Saturday, February 3 2018 7:33 PM EST2018-02-04 00:33:16 GMT
    One East Texas city is finding success in dealing with the homeless issue through a resourceful initiative, putting them to work. We see the homeless often on the streets and alleys of our cities."Everybody deserves dignity, and a chance to be proud of themselves. And sometimes you slip into a situation that's hard to get out of without someone helping you out of that hole," says Longview mayor Dr. Andy Mack. Mack needed something to address the problem. "Homelessne...More >>
    One East Texas city is finding success in dealing with the homeless issue through a resourceful initiative, putting them to work. We see the homeless often on the streets and alleys of our cities."Everybody deserves dignity, and a chance to be proud of themselves. And sometimes you slip into a situation that's hard to get out of without someone helping you out of that hole," says Longview mayor Dr. Andy Mack. Mack needed something to address the problem. "Homelessne...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly