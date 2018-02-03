Marshall Police Department seeks suspect in Whataburger incident

From the Marshall Police Department:

The Marshall Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the person

responsible for injuring two law enforcement officers during an altercation at a fast food

restaurant.

On Saturday, February 3, 2018 at approximately 3:55 a.m., a male subject

entered the Whataburger located at 2010 Victory Drive and attempted to fight with

another person.

A Marshall Police Officer, who was working security at the restaurant,

attempted to apprehend the subject.

A Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy was also at the

restaurant during the incident and assisted the officer.

The unidentified man resisted authorities and during a scuffle with officers, broke a window in the restaurant. The

suspect then fled the scene on foot.

The officer and deputy received minor cuts during

the incident. They were both treated on the scene by Marshall EMS.



Due to his tendency toward violence and injuries to law enforcement officers, the suspect

is believed to pose a danger to the community.

Anyone with information regarding the

identity and/or location of the subject involved in this incident is urged to contact the

Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575 or Marshall/Harrison County Crime

Stoppers at 903-935-9969.