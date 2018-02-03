Smith County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting

The Smith County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Friday at Eagle Creek Mobile Home Park.

An individual in one vehicle shot towards another vehicle. No one was hurt, but there were glass and bullet shells on the ground.

A representative with the sheriff's office stated that both vehicles left the scene, therefore, no one was arrested.

There were witnesses at the scene, and the Smith County Sheriff's Office is still investigating.

More details will be released when available.

