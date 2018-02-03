Gregg County Fire Marshal investigating fatal fire

The Gregg County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a fatal structure and grass fire.

It happened around 4 p.m. on February 2, in the 900 Block of Maxey Road in Longview.

The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, Longview Fire Department, and Judson Metro Fire Department responded.

The Sheriff’s Office is waiting to release the victim’s identity until the appropriate family members are notified.

The Sheriff’s Office says outdoor burning is still discouraged at this time.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.