Gregg County Fire Marshal investigating fatal fire

The Smith County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday at Eagle Creek Mobile Home Park.More >>
The Gregg County Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of a fatal structure and grass fire.More >>
Tyler Police responded to the parking lot of Capital One Bank Parking lot located at 4321 Copeland Road on a report of an individual who reported that he was just robbed at the ATM machine by a white male at gun point.More >>
Multiple fire departments are responding to a reported fire at a home in Harrison County, northeast of Longview.More >>
