Game Day Taco French Bread Pizzas by Mama Steph

Grab a loaf of French bread and make these yummy pizzas! Slice them into smaller pieces to fill a tray for appetizers, or make a pizza station to let everyone choose their own toppings during the big game!
Game Day Taco French Bread Pizzas
16 ounce loaf of French bread
15 ounce can of refried beans + 2 tablespoons water
3 cups of shredded Mexican blend cheese
1 cup of salsa
fresh lettuce, tomatoes and red onion
Method:
Slice loaf in half vertically. Then, slice each half horizontally to make four pizza crusts
Stir the water into beans to thin, then spread the mixture evenly over each crust
Cover each crust generously with cheese
Place under broiler until cheese melts and bread becomes golden brown
Sprinkle each pizza with salsa, then top with fresh vegetables. Slice up and enjoy!
