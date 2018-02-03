Game Day Taco French Bread Pizzas by Mama Steph - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Game Day Taco French Bread Pizzas by Mama Steph

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Grab a loaf of French bread and make these yummy pizzas! Slice them into smaller pieces to fill a tray for appetizers, or make a pizza station to let everyone choose their own toppings during the big game!

16 ounce loaf of French bread
15 ounce can of refried beans + 2 tablespoons water
3 cups of shredded Mexican blend cheese
1 cup of salsa

fresh lettuce, tomatoes and red onion

Method:

Slice loaf in half vertically. Then, slice each half horizontally to make four pizza crusts

Stir the water into beans to thin, then spread the mixture evenly over each crust
Cover each crust generously with cheese
Place under broiler until cheese melts and bread becomes golden brown

Sprinkle each pizza with salsa, then top with fresh vegetables. Slice up and enjoy!

