Game Day meatball sliders by Mama Steph

If you're short on time but want something yummy to make on game day, these sliders will be perfect! With or without cole slaw, your guests and family will love them.
Game Day Meatball sliders
Ingredients:
32 ounce bag frozen homestyle meatballs
17 ounce bottle barbecue sauce
18 small dinner rolls
shredded cheddar-jack cheese
cole slaw
Method:
Place meatballs and sauce in a large pot
Pour barbecue sauce over the meatballs, stir
Warm over medium heat until meatballs thaw and become completely hot, stirring frequently
Slice buns in half horizontally, top with three hot meatballs, a generous sprinkling of cheese, and a tablespoon of cole slaw.
Enjoy!
105 West Ferguson Street
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 597-5588
publicfile@kltv.com
(903) 597-5588EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.