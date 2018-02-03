Game Day meatball sliders by Mama Steph - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Game Day meatball sliders by Mama Steph

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
If you're short on time but want something yummy to make on game day, these sliders will be perfect! With or without cole slaw, your guests and family will love them. 

Game Day Meatball sliders

Ingredients:

32 ounce bag frozen homestyle meatballs
17 ounce bottle barbecue sauce
18 small dinner rolls
shredded cheddar-jack cheese
cole slaw

Method:

Place meatballs and sauce in a large pot
Pour barbecue sauce over the meatballs, stir

Warm over medium heat until meatballs thaw and become completely hot, stirring frequently

Slice buns in half horizontally, top with three hot meatballs, a generous sprinkling of cheese, and a tablespoon of cole slaw.

Enjoy!


 

