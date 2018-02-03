Tyler police arrest armed suspect who robbed person at ATM

From the Tyler Police Department

On Saturday, February 03, 2018 at 7:14 a.m., Tyler Police responded to the parking lot of Capital One Bank Parking lot located at 4321 Copeland Road on a report of an individual who reported that he was just robbed at the ATM machine by a white male at gun point.

Officers responded immediately to the area to search for the suspect who was last seen running into the running trails of Rose Rudman Park. Police were advised that a possible suspect matching the description was observed sitting on a picnic table by the playground south of Shiloh Road. Officers located the suspect at 7:27 a.m. and determined that he was the one responsible for committing the robbery.

The suspect is identified as Skyler River Driessen, W/M, born 07/15/1999, of Tyler. Driessen was charged with Aggravated Robbery and transported to Smith County Jail.

