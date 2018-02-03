Tyler police arrest armed suspect who robbed person at ATM

Tyler Police responded to the parking lot of Capital One Bank Parking lot located at 4321 Copeland Road on a report of an individual who reported that he was just robbed at the ATM machine by a white male at gun point.More >>
Multiple fire departments are responding to a reported fire at a home in Harrison County, northeast of Longview.
As a part of Souper Bowl of Caring the First Presbyterian Church in Tyler has been collecting canned goods since the beginning of January.
Smith County deputies are on the scene of a reported shooting.
