Special Election held in Longview Saturday

There is a special election being held in Longview Saturday morning.

This race will determine who will fill the unexpired term of District 3 city councilwoman, Kasha Williams.

Williams left city council to run for a Gregg County Commissioner seat.

Voters who live district 3 can vote today from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Broughton Recreation Center, located at 801 S. Blvd.

