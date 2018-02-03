Special Election held in Longview Saturday - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Special Election held in Longview Saturday

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

There is a special election being held in Longview Saturday morning.

This race will determine who will fill the unexpired term of District 3 city councilwoman, Kasha Williams.  

Williams left city council to run for a Gregg County Commissioner seat.

Voters who live district 3 can vote today from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Broughton Recreation Center, located at 801 S. Blvd.

